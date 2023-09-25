iQOO Z7 Pro 5G review: Reliable mid-range phone with stylish design

After in introducing the premium Neo7 Pro, iQOO has launched an affordable mid-range phone Z7 Pro in India.

The new iQOO Z7 Pro comes in two colours-- Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte-- with prices starting at Rs 23,999.

The Z7 Pro 5G comes in the fancy matte finish panel and the dual-curve display looks amazing, but does it deliver a smooth performance? read our review.

Design, build quality, and display

iQOO's Z7 Pro borrows some design elements from premium Neo series phones. It features a gorgeous smooth sparkling cover panel on the back. It has a big rectangular camera module with aura LED flash in a circular shape beside the dual cameras.

The matte finish exudes a premium hand feel and also, does an excellent job repelling the fingerprint smudges. It should be noted that the company offers the transparent silicone case free with the retail box. It is soft and sturdy enough to help the device survive an accident fall on a flat surface even with the display facing down. It has minute appendages at the edges that ensure the display doesn't touch the ground with a flat surface.