January 2024: Top smartphones launching in India this month

Last month, iQOO, Samsung, Xiaomi and others launched new premium smartphones such as iQOO 13, Galaxy A25, budget-friendly Redmi 13C series, and more.

In January, OnePlus, Vivo, Motorola, Samsung, Redmi, and more are scheduled to unveil a new line of mobiles in a wide range of price segments.

Redmi Note 13 Pro series

The company is bringing two Redmi Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro+ variants in India on January 4. They are expected with a new refreshing design language. The top-end model is said to feature a premium metallic frame, and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield for display with IP68 rating too.

The Pro+ is also touted to feature a 200MP main camera, 120W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The standard Redmi Note 13 Pro model is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2, a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging capability, features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 200MP+8MP ultra-wide angle lens + 2MP macro camera with LED flash on the back, and 16MP front camera.

Vivo X100 series

Vivo is also hosting a virtual event on January 4 in India. The company will be bringing two variants-- X100 and X100 Pro.

Both will come with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000nit brightness.

The X100 Pro comes with a bigger 5,400-capacity battery with 100W charging capability. Whereas the X100 features a 5,000mAh cell with faster 120W charging support.

The new Vivo X100 features a triple-camera module-- 50MP main camera + 50MP ultra-wide sensor + 64MP telephoto sensor backed by V2 imaging processor with LED flash on the back.

The VX100 Pro will have a V3 imaging chip-powered triple camera system-- with main 50MP 1-inch sensor with Optical Precision Calibration (OPC) feature backed by a 50MP telephoto lens, 100mm periscope lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera with LED flash on the back.

Both devices will sport a 32MP front camera. The X100 Pro will be available in 16GB RAM + 512GB storage and, the X100 will come in two configurations--12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

It is widely reported that Samsung may unveil the new Galaxy S24 series on January 17. Like the previous year, it is said to offer three variants-- a regular Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.

All three models will be powered by 4nm class Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset to date. It will help the device perform several Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) features including Photography editing that can help users remove objects and even create elements to fill in empty spaces in the scene.

Also, they will support the Zoom feature in Night Photography mode. Also, they will come with a Live Translate feature. But, to perform all the aforementioned tasks, the device has to be connected to the internet.

The regular Galaxy S24 is expected to feature a 50MP main camera. The Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra are said to boast a 200MP main sensor.

OnePlus 12 (global variant)

OnePlus 12, which was launched first in China in December 2023, is all set to make its global debut in New Delhi on January 23.

It will have the same hardware and design language as the original OnePlus 12 available in China but will run on Android 14-based OxygenOS.

It will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging capability, triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 sensor, f/1.6, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 48MP ultra-wide (1/2-inch Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2, 3.5cm macro) + 64MP periscope telephoto (with 1/2-inch Omnivision OV64B, f/2.6, OIS, 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, up to 120x digital zoom) with LED flash on the back. It supports up to 8k 24 fps (frames per second) video recording.

On the front, it features a 32MP camera (Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4). It may also support up to 4k at 30 frames per second(fps) video recording.