Lenovo Tab P12 review: Well-packaged tablet

Though there are several brands that Android tablets in the market, very few can match the iPads in terms of reliability.
Chinese consumer major Lenovo has come up with a premium mid-range tablet Tab P12 series with a massive 12.7-inch display. I have been using it for more than a week and here are my thoughts on the Lenovo's new tablet.
Design, build quality, and display
As noted earlier, Tab P12 is a really big tablet, and yet, is really easy to carry around. It has slim body and lightweight too (615g), compared to others in its class.
It comes with a sturdy metallic case and the thickness of the bezel around the display is just right to accommodate fingers to hold on to it consume multimedia content and play games.
The tablet's LCD display comes with a 3K (2944x1840) resolution and supports a 60Hz refresh rate. It has an anti-fingerprint coating and Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against scratches when kept in the backpack.
It supports up to 400 nits peak brightness, which is good enough to read and watch videos outdoors under the shade.
It has four JBL speakers, two on each side (in landscape mode) and they do an excellent job with audio delivery. They tuned with the Dolby Atmos system. Even when the volume is put to the max, the sound doesn't get distorted. It offers an immersive experience while watching a movie at home.
Like speakers, the front camera is also horizontally aligned, which is the right move by Lenovo, as it is better placed to attend video conferences. Holding the big tablet vertically to answer video calls looks awkward.
Lenovo Tab P12.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The back side, it features Lenovo, JBL and Dolby Atmos brands' engraving along with a lone 8MP with LED flash.
However, the slim design of Tab P12 has its limitations and the first casualty is the 3.5mm audio jack. The customer has invested in good quality Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds to get the best out of Tab P12.
The physical buttons of the volume and power buttons are sturdy and offer a tactile touch feel. The wake button is also the home to the fingerprint sensor. The latter works flawlessly and unlike, the optical biometric sensors we see on modern phones, the physical fingerprint sensor works more efficiently even with sweaty fingers.
Lenovo Tab P12.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Performance
It houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor (2.6GHz Cortex-A78 x 2 cores + 6 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 x 6 cores) with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It is backed by 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 1TB with microSD).
The device works smoothly without any issue of lag-ness as such.
With a massive display, it is a bit difficult to play battle royale genre games on Tab P12, but you will definitely have a fun time playing classics such as Angry Birds, Temple Run, Candy Crush, or even Chess and puzzle genre games.
It's even better to watch movies on Tab P12. The display is excellent for binge-watching TV series or watching movies at home or on long journeys be it on a flight train or bus.
Also, the shopping experience on e-commerce apps on Tab P12 is way better than on smartphones. Here, you can see all the offers more clearly and read more finer details such as fiber used in clothing apparel, physical attributes of sporting gear, and other aspects to make an informed decision to buy a product.
Lenovo Tab P12.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It also supports the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus stylus, which by the way has to be bought separately. It comes in handy to take notes and do digital art with the help of creative applications.
It runs on Android 13 OS and the device don't come with a lot of pre-loaded apps like other brands.
Lenovo Tab P12.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
As noted earlier, Lenovo has rightly placed the 13MP front camera horizontally aligned at the center, which makes it easy for users to hold the device in landscape mode for video calling and attending virtual meetings. If the owner has bought the folio cover or the keyboard-cum-folio case, he/she can just place the tablet on the table and communicate in meetings hands-free. It is also good for online classes for kids too.
The 13MP fixed-focus front camera is really good and does a fine job with high-quality video streaming during video calls and virtual conferences, provided there is stable internet connectivity.
On the back, it has an 8MP camera. It may not be as competitive as on smartphones, but is just good enough to scan documents or books and convert them to PDFs using document conversion apps.
With a 10,800mAh capacity, the Lenovo Tab P12 is well optimised to deliver several hours. With Wi-Fi, it can run HD videos for 10 hours. If you planning to for long overnight journeys between cities, you can download movies or TV series episodes, the previous night and watch them offline the next day. This way, the Tab P12 can run for even longer hours. The company offers 20W charger with the retail box.
Lenovo Tab P12.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Final thoughts
Lenovo's Tab P12 is a well-packaged tablet best suited for multimedia consumption at home and during long journeys. Another advantage of the big display is it is great for shopping on e-commerce apps, way better than on smartphones.
And, it has a really nice build quality and delivers long battery life.
