Lenovo Tab P12 review: Well-packaged tablet

Though there are several brands that Android tablets in the market, very few can match the iPads in terms of reliability.

Chinese consumer major Lenovo has come up with a premium mid-range tablet Tab P12 series with a massive 12.7-inch display. I have been using it for more than a week and here are my thoughts on the Lenovo's new tablet.

Design, build quality, and display

As noted earlier, Tab P12 is a really big tablet, and yet, is really easy to carry around. It has slim body and lightweight too (615g), compared to others in its class.

It comes with a sturdy metallic case and the thickness of the bezel around the display is just right to accommodate fingers to hold on to it consume multimedia content and play games.

The tablet's LCD display comes with a 3K (2944x1840) resolution and supports a 60Hz refresh rate. It has an anti-fingerprint coating and Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against scratches when kept in the backpack.

It supports up to 400 nits peak brightness, which is good enough to read and watch videos outdoors under the shade.