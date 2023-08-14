LetMeSpy Android Spyware app permanently shuts down after data breach

A popular Android Spyware service provider LetMeSpy has formally announced to shut down the company, as it cannot recover from the data breach in June earlier this year.
On June 21, an unknown threat group took over the popular spy app company website and downloaded all the sensitive private information, and simultaneously wipe cleaned the server of LetMeSpy. The stolen data include users' email addresses (used for login to the service, phone call logs, the content of SMS messages, and location data regarding users of devices on which the LetMeSpy application is installed, as well as their contacts.
"Due to the data security incident that took place on June 21, 2023, access to User Accounts was blocked, for security reasons. After that date, the LetMeSpy service was disabled, as well as the option to log into User Accounts and register new User Accounts on the site. " reads the notice posted on the LetMeSpy website.
Now, the Poland-based company no longer accepts new registrations. The existing clients who wish to log in to their account to delete their details voluntarily can request access via email to ibd@radeal.pl. This will be open till September 30, 2023.
However, the LetMeSpy website and service will close permanently on August 31.
LetMeSpy has been a popular spyware app on Android platform. Though it was panned by user privacy activist, it was still used by many around the world, as it allowed users to track the incoming and outgoing calls and messages on phones of people. It was usually used by spouses, who had trust issues with their partners and even parents to track their teenage children.
