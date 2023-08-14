LetMeSpy Android Spyware app permanently shuts down after data breach

A popular Android Spyware service provider LetMeSpy has formally announced to shut down the company, as it cannot recover from the data breach in June earlier this year.

On June 21, an unknown threat group took over the popular spy app company website and downloaded all the sensitive private information, and simultaneously wipe cleaned the server of LetMeSpy. The stolen data include users' email addresses (used for login to the service, phone call logs, the content of SMS messages, and location data regarding users of devices on which the LetMeSpy application is installed, as well as their contacts.

"Due to the data security incident that took place on June 21, 2023, access to User Accounts was blocked, for security reasons. After that date, the LetMeSpy service was disabled, as well as the option to log into User Accounts and register new User Accounts on the site. " reads the notice posted on the LetMeSpy website.