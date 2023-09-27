macOS Sonoma: 10 Key features you should know about Apple's latest PC update

macOS Sonoma: Here are key features should know

Game mode: This is the first time, Apple is bringing dedicated mode for Macs to deliver better gaming experience. It promises to deliver smoother and more consistent frame rates, by ensuring games get the highest priority on the CPU and GPU.

Also, once gaming mode is turned on, the Mac devices can further lower audio latency with AirPods and significantly reduce input latency with popular game controllers like those for Xbox and PlayStation by doubling the Bluetooth sampling rate.

It should be noted that the Game Mode works with any game, including all of the recent and upcoming Mac games.

New Continuity feature: Last year, Apple had introduced Continuity Camera feature with macOS v13.0 Ventura that allowed Mac device owners to use the primary camera of iPhones with dock accessory to have clean crisp video conference.

This time with the macOS v14.0 Sonoma, the company is bringing new Continuity feature that allows iPhone users to share their screens on Macs.