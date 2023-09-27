macOS Sonoma: 10 Key features you should know about Apple's latest PC update

macOS Sonoma: Here are key features should know
Game mode: This is the first time, Apple is bringing dedicated mode for Macs to deliver better gaming experience. It promises to deliver smoother and more consistent frame rates, by ensuring games get the highest priority on the CPU and GPU.
Also, once gaming mode is turned on, the Mac devices can further lower audio latency with AirPods and significantly reduce input latency with popular game controllers like those for Xbox and PlayStation by doubling the Bluetooth sampling rate.
It should be noted that the Game Mode works with any game, including all of the recent and upcoming Mac games.
New Continuity feature: Last year, Apple had introduced Continuity Camera feature with macOS v13.0 Ventura that allowed Mac device owners to use the primary camera of iPhones with dock accessory to have clean crisp video conference.
This time with the macOS v14.0 Sonoma, the company is bringing new Continuity feature that allows iPhone users to share their screens on Macs.
iMessage app: The messenger app gets new search filters, swipe to reply, and a new catch-up arrow that jumps directly to the first message the user may haven’t seen.
Like in the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, the macOS Sonoma supports Live Stickers created with in-app feature on Photos app.
Widgets feature: Once updated to the latest macOS 14, users will be able to move the widgets around on the desktop and they can replace or add more with ease with an easily accessible widget gallery. Also, the widgets blend seamlessly with the wallpaper to ensure uniformity.
Also, users can directly interact with widgets. He/she can take action right on a widget. They can complete items on the to-do list, play or pause your media, access your home controls, and much more.
Video conferencing: The new update brings new screen-sharing picker that alllows users initiate from the window they’re already in, to entirely new video effects Presenter Overlay and Reactions, it’s going to be so much more natural to connect with your colleagues—and get even more done at work.
Furthermore, it brings Presenter Overlay, a new video effect, elevates the presence by including the user on top of the content they’re sharing when on a video call.
Password and passkey sharing: With the macOS Sonoma update, Apple is bringing new feature to share passwords and passkeys with trusted contacts. Under Passwords in System Settings, a user can create a group and choose a set of accounts to share with them. Changed passwords are kept up to date for everyone in the group.
PDF: The new macOS 14 is bringing intelligent form detection. The device will be able to automatically identify fillable documents and forms across the system, like in Finder, Mail, or scanned documents.
And, it brings enhanced autoFill. Powerful on-device language models identify fillable fields and enable AutoFill across documents.
More protections for children: Communication Safety feature will offer parents options with the ability to blur sensitive videos their children send or receive, in addition to photos.
Safari: Now, the browser will support multiple profiles. User can now set up Work and Personal profiles on Mac. This will make it even easier to access the favourite sites, and you get a more private browsing experience in Private Browsing. Search in Safari is even better with faster and more relevant suggestions, and helpful features like multiple tab selection and favicons in the favourites bar are here.
Siri: Siri now works when you just say ‘Siri’ as well as ‘Hey Siri’.
List of Apple devices eligible for macOS 14 Sonoma:
MacBook Air (2018 and newer models), MacBook Pro (2018 and newer models, iMac (2019 and newer models), iMac Pro (2017), Mac mini (2018 and newer models), Mac Studio (2022 and newer models) and Mac Pro (2019 and newer models).
