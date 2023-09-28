Make in India: HP, Google to manufacture Chromebooks in India

Last month, the Indian government, in a bid to encourage local manufacturing of large electronics products, put restrictions on imports of laptops, desktops, and tablets.

However, the sudden gag order put several companies in a fix, as it would dampen their sales just before the festive season. They asked for a little more time to comply with compulsory licensing requirements and the government agreed to revoke the restrictions for the time being.

Now, in boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India initiative, leading computer-maker Hewlett-Packard(HP) in collaboration with Google has announced to build Chromebooks in Tamil Nadu.

Chromebook devices will be manufactured at the Flex Facility near Chennai. It should be noted that HP has been assembling a wide range of PCs such as HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks, and HP G8 series notebooks, and more since August 2020.

It also manufactures commercial computers such as desktop mini towers (MT), mini desktops (DM), small form factor (SFF) desktops, and a range of All-in-One PCs.

All these HP products are offered in both Intel and AMD processor options--to cater to both corporates and general consumers for usage at home.

"HP is committed to advancing digital equity, and we have been driving many initiatives to enable digital education across India. Manufacturing Chromebook laptops in India will allow Indian students to get easy access to affordable PCs. By further expanding our manufacturing operations, we continue to support the Make in India initiative of the Government," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director - Personal Systems, HP India.

From next week on October 2, which is also the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, HP will start producing Chromebooks at the supply partner's Chennai unit.

Chromebooks are one of the most affordable PCs in the market and they usually cater to school and college students.

“At Google, we’ve been working closely with the local education ecosystem, supporting them in their transition to digital-first learning experiences through our products and teacher programs. The local production of Chromebooks with HP marks an important step in our efforts to continue supporting the digital transformation of education in India. We hope this collaboration will help accelerate the adoption of technology in more schools so that every student and educator have access to the tools and skills to pursue their personal potential,” Bani Dhawan, Head of Education - South Asia, Google.

Besides HP, Google also partners with Acer, Asus, and others to offer Chromebooks too.

