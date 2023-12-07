Meta unveils new gen AI-powered image generator

Within hours after Google announced its advanced Large Language Model (LLM) Gemini, Meta on Wednesday (December 6) launched a standalone image generator website- 'Imagine with Meta AI'.

It uses a generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered Emu image synthesis model to churn out images instantly with just text prompts.

Meta has fed more than 1.1 billion publically posted images on Instagram and Facebook to train the Emu image synthesis model. It can create realistic and animated images with simple word descriptions.

It is said to be on par with popular image generator models such as DALL-E 3, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion.