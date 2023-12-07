Meta unveils new gen AI-powered image generator

Within hours after Google announced its advanced Large Language Model (LLM) Gemini, Meta on Wednesday (December 6) launched a standalone image generator website- 'Imagine with Meta AI'.
It uses a generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered Emu image synthesis model to churn out images instantly with just text prompts.
Meta has fed more than 1.1 billion publically posted images on Instagram and Facebook to train the Emu image synthesis model. It can create realistic and animated images with simple word descriptions.
It is said to be on par with popular image generator models such as DALL-E 3, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion.
Images created using 'Imagine with Meta AI'
Credit: Meta
For each text prompt, Imagine with Meta AI produces four images in 1280×1280p resolution and the one user likes can be downloaded in Jpeg format. For now, it is free.
It is available on Meta's official website (here). Initially, it is accessible in the US and will be expanded to other global regions in the coming weeks.
Recently, the company was criticized for a lack of transparency in terms of watermarking and was asked to ensure images are identifiable as AI-generated and avoid copyright violations.
Now, the images generated on the website come with the 'Imagine with Meta AI' watermark at the bottom right corner.
