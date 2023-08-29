Microsoft brings AI-powered Bing Chat to Chrome for PCs

Since the beginning of 2023, Redmond-based Microsoft has been steadily implementing generative Artificial Intelligence(AI)-powered features to its popular services such as the Bing search engine, Edge browser, and Microsoft 365 suite of apps- Word, PowerPoint, and others.

The AI booster dose to its services has greatly improved the user experience. However, it was limited to select compatible devices. Now, the company is bringing its AI services to the third-party app Chrome browser.

Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise are now supported in the Chrome desktop browser for not just Windows devices, but also Macs, and Linux-based computers. It plans to expand them to other cross-platform browsers on PCs and smartphones soon.

With Bing Chat, users can ask anything to the chatbot. He/she can ask for tips on planning an exotic trip and how you can save money on a comparison of costs offered by various travel agencies.

One can learn complex science topics with the help of Bing Chat. It offers simple easy-to-understand explanations and also short summaries or pointers along with links to the original source for more information.

Or if you are a blogger or author and facing writer's block, you can ask for ideas to start the lede paragraph.