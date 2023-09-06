Motorola brings new Moto G54 5G in India

Motorola on Wednesday (September 6) launched a new mid-range Moto G54 series phone in India.

The new Moto G54 sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) LCD screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 560 nits peak brightness. It comes with an IP52 water-resistant rating and the front panel is also protected by a Panda glass shield.

It also features a hybrid dual-slot tray (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card), a Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack port.

Inside, it is powered by protection 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, Android 13-based My UX OS, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128/256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1Tb), and a 6,000mAh battery with 30W Turbocharging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide camera with LED flash, supports macro mode, and bokeh blur effect. And, it houses a 16MP (f/2.4) front camera. Both rear-side and front-facing cameras support full HD 1080p video recording.