Motorola brings new Moto G54 5G in India

Motorola on Wednesday (September 6) launched a new mid-range Moto G54 series phone in India.
The new Moto G54 sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) LCD screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 560 nits peak brightness. It comes with an IP52 water-resistant rating and the front panel is also protected by a Panda glass shield.
It also features a hybrid dual-slot tray (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card), a Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack port.
Inside, it is powered by protection 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, Android 13-based My UX OS, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128/256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1Tb), and a 6,000mAh battery with 30W Turbocharging.
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide camera with LED flash, supports macro mode, and bokeh blur effect. And, it houses a 16MP (f/2.4) front camera. Both rear-side and front-facing cameras support full HD 1080p video recording.
Motorola is offering the Moto G54 5G in three colours-- midnight blue, mint green, and pearl blue colour. It comes in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.
Motorola Moto G54 5G vs competition
The new phone will be up against Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G, Galaxy M34 5G, Realme Narzo 60, and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite among others.
