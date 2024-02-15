Motorola launches budget Moto G04 phone in India

Motorola on Thursday (February 15) unveiled the new budget 4G phone Moto G04 in India.

It comes with a 6.6-inch HD+(1612 x 720p) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, support 90Hz refresh rate, up to 537 nits brightness. It is protected by Panda glass shield.

It also features triple-slot tray (two for nano SIMs and a microSD card), side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The new Motorola phone houses a 12nm class Unisoc T606 octa-core processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU, 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB with microSD) and runs on Android 14-based MyUX and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging speed capability.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts AI-backed 16MP (f/2.2) camera on the back and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video chatting.

The company is offering the device in four colours— concord black, satin blue, sea green, and sunrise orange. It will be available in two configurations— 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively.

Moto G04 vs competition

The new Motorola phone will be up against Redmi 12C series, budget Realme and Tecno phones.