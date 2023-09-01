Motorola launches Moto G84 5G with dual-camera in India

Motorola on Friday (September 1) launched a new mid-range smartphone Moto G54 5G series in India.
It sports a 6.55-inch full HD+(2400×1080p) 10-bit pOLED display, supports 120Hz refresh rate, and offers up to 1300 nits brightness. The device comes with IP54 water-resistant rating, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers, and triple slots (two for nano SIMs and a microSD card).
Inside, it comes with 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor with Adreno 619L GPU, Android 13 with My UX, 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage (up to 1TB with microSD), and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Turbo Charging.
Motorola has confirmed to offer Android 14 update and three years of security software support.
It also boasts a triple-camera module--50MP (f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, also support macro, bokeh effect) with LED flash on the back. It also features a 16MP front camera.
The company is offering the new phone in premium Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue in premium vegan leather finish and Midnight Blue in 3D Acrylic glass finish for Rs 19,999. For a limited time, it will be available for as low as Rs 18,999 with partner ICICI bank offers.
Moto G84 5G vs competition
The new Motorola phone will be up against Redmi Note 12, Realme 11 Pro, Galaxy M34, iQOO Z7 Pro, among others.
