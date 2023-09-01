Motorola launches Moto G84 5G with dual-camera in India

Motorola on Friday (September 1) launched a new mid-range smartphone Moto G54 5G series in India.

It sports a 6.55-inch full HD+(2400×1080p) 10-bit pOLED display, supports 120Hz refresh rate, and offers up to 1300 nits brightness. The device comes with IP54 water-resistant rating, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers, and triple slots (two for nano SIMs and a microSD card).

Inside, it comes with 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor with Adreno 619L GPU, Android 13 with My UX, 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage (up to 1TB with microSD), and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Turbo Charging.

Motorola has confirmed to offer Android 14 update and three years of security software support.

It also boasts a triple-camera module--50MP (f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, also support macro, bokeh effect) with LED flash on the back. It also features a 16MP front camera.