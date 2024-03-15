Motorola Moto G04 review: Solid build and reliable performance

After launching the budget Moto G24 Power in February, Motorola has launched another affordable handset Moto G04 in India.

The company is offering the device in two configurations— 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— with prices starting at Rs 6,999.

I used the device for nearly a week and here are my thoughts on the latest offering from Motorola.

Design, build quality and display

The new Moto G04 features several design elements of Moto G24 Power. The company calls it gravity design language. The back panel is made of 3D PMMA (Poly methyl methacrylate), a synthetic resin. It has a glossy finish and does an amazing job of repelling fingerprint smudges on the rear side.

Though the material used for the back cover and frame is plastic-based, the build quality is superior compared to most of the phones under Rs 15,000.