Motorola Moto G14 review: Decent budget phone with good looks

Motorola earlier in the month launched a brand new budget phone Moto G14 for Rs 9,9999 in India.

I used the phone for a week and here are my thoughts on Motorola's latest Moto G series handset.

Design, build quality and display

Our Moto G14 review unit is a sky-blue variant. It is one of the best-looking phones in the budget segment I have reviewed so far in 2023. Even the build quality is really good. The back case features acrylic glass made of Polymethyl methacrylate(PMMA) material, but still, it exudes a real glass-like hand feel. Most people can mistake it for an expensive phone. Also, the rear case does a fine job of resisting fingerprint smudges.

Also, the front panel is protected by a Panda glass shield against scratches. And, the company also offers a transparent silicone case to safeguard the device from cracking during accidental drops.

Add to that, the device comes with an IP52 rating, meaning it is protected against water splashes.