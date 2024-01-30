Motorola Moto G24 Power with dual-camera launched in India

Motorola earlier this month launched the budget 5G phone Moto G34 series, and now it is introducing an affordable 4G phone Moto G24 Power in India.

The new Moto G24 Power sports a 6.56-inch HD+(1612 x 720p) LCD IPS screen. It supports a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and can offer up to 500 nits peak brightness.

It also features a triple-slot tray (for two nano SIMs and a microSD card), a type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it comes with a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core CPU, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB, Android 14-based My UX OS and a massive 6,000mAh battery with 30W turbocharging capability.