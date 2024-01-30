Motorola Moto G24 Power with dual-camera launched in India

Motorola earlier this month launched the budget 5G phone Moto G34 series, and now it is introducing an affordable 4G phone Moto G24 Power in India.
The new Moto G24 Power sports a 6.56-inch HD+(1612 x 720p) LCD IPS screen. It supports a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and can offer up to 500 nits peak brightness.
It also features a triple-slot tray (for two nano SIMs and a microSD card), a type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Inside, it comes with a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core CPU, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB, Android 14-based My UX OS and a massive 6,000mAh battery with 30W turbocharging capability.
The new Moto G24 Power series.
Photo Credit: Motorola India
It also boasts a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it has 16MP (f/2.4) for selfies and video chatting. aperture.
Motorola's latest budget phone will come in two colours--Ink Blue, and Glacier Blue-- with a 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish. The company is offering the Moto G24 Power in options-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively, from February 7 onwards.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.