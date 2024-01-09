Motorola Moto G34 5G: First impression

Motorola on Tuesday (January 9) launched Moto G34 5G, the company's first phone of the year in India.

It comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 10,999, and Rs 11,999. For a limited time, Motorola will be offering Rs 1,000 extra discount to prospective buyers who wish to trade in their old device for the new Moto handset.

I used the device for a few hours and here are my thoughts on the Motorola's latest budget phone.

Design and display

Our Moto G34 review unit is an ocean-green variant. It boasts premium vegan leather on the back and looks gorgeous in the sunlight. The back panel's matte finish beautifully blends with the frame, which is a shade darker.

The company also offers the device in two other colours-- ice blue and charcoal black. But, they feature a 3D acrylic glass finish. They too look pretty, but not as good as the ocean green model (just my opinion).