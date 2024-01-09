Motorola Moto G34 5G: First impression

Motorola on Tuesday (January 9) launched Moto G34 5G, the company's first phone of the year in India.
It comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 10,999, and Rs 11,999. For a limited time, Motorola will be offering Rs 1,000 extra discount to prospective buyers who wish to trade in their old device for the new Moto handset.
I used the device for a few hours and here are my thoughts on the Motorola's latest budget phone.
Design and display
Our Moto G34 review unit is an ocean-green variant. It boasts premium vegan leather on the back and looks gorgeous in the sunlight. The back panel's matte finish beautifully blends with the frame, which is a shade darker.
The company also offers the device in two other colours-- ice blue and charcoal black. But, they feature a 3D acrylic glass finish. They too look pretty, but not as good as the ocean green model (just my opinion).
Also, the Moto G34 has a minimalistic design having Motorola's iconic 'batwing' engraving in the middle and the rest is plain with a matte finish. The device comes in a flat frame design with curved corners. It offers a good grip for fingers to hold on the phone.
Also, it comes with an IP52 rating, meaning it can survive water splashes.
On the front, the Moto G34 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) IPS LCD-based screen. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits peak brightness.
Other notable physical features include a hybrid dual-SIM tray (nano + nano or microSD card), a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers (with Dolby Atmos system), and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Configuration
It comes with 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core with Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 to expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
It runs on Android 14 with My UX and is guaranteed to get the next major Android 15 update and three years of software security support.
The user interface is clean but comes with third-party apps. With 128GB storage, there is enough space for the user to install hundreds of apps.
Photography hardware
It features a dual-camera module--main 50MP (f/1.8) with a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash.
On the front, it houses a 16MP(f/2.4) sensor.
It takes good pictures in the sunlight. Even with close-up shots, it has managed to lot of details of the subject.
But, it needs to be assessed on how the device performs in low light conditions.
Stay tuned for the full review week.
