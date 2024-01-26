Motorola Moto G34 5G review: Decent budget phone

Motorola earlier in the month launched the new budget phone Moto G34 series in India.

The company is offering the device with prices starting at Rs 10,999. I have used the device for over a week and here are my thoughts on the latest Moto phone.

Design, build quality, and display

The Moto G34 5G is a pretty pretty-looking phone, particularly the ocean-green variant. It flaunts a premium vegan leather on the back and looks lovely outdoors.

As noted in my first impression story, the rear panel's matte finish beautifully blends with the sturdy polycarbonate frame, which is a shade darker.

The device also comes in two other colours-- ice blue and charcoal black--, and they come with a 3D acrylic glass finish. They are pretty too, but to me, the ocean green model is the best.