Motorola Moto G54 5G review: Nicely packaged budget phone

Since the beginning of 2023, Motorola, particularly in India, has been quite busy. It has launched several new phones covering multiple price bands to cater to all classes of the population.

Last month, it introduced the budget phone Moto G14 and now, it has unveiled another model Moto G54 5G with prices starting at Rs 15,999 in India.

I have been using it for a little over a week and here are my thoughts on Motorola's latest offering.

Build quality, design and display

The new Moto G54 flaunts a visually pleasing panel. Though it is made of a type of plastic material (Polymethyl methacrylate aka acrylic glass), the frosted glass effect with the 3D finish on the cover succeeds in creating an impression that G54 is a premium handset.

The midnight blue model, in particular, looks really pretty outdoors in the sunlight.

The company offers the device in two other colours-- mint green, and pearl blue. They are said to be good-looking devices too.

Also, acrylic glass is known for scratch resistance qualities, and Moto G54 is one of the few handsets in the mid-range class to get good protection against daily wear and tear.