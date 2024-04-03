Motorola unveils Edge 50 Pro with Pantone-validated camera system in India

Motorola on Wednesday (April 3) hosted a global product launch event to unveil the Edge 50 Pro in Delhi.
The premium Motorola phone flaunts a 6.7-inch 1.5K (2712 x 1220p) pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and supports up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. The company has incorporated Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield to protect the display. It also comes with an IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating. It can survive accidental drops in water for up to 1.5 meters (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.
It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, type-c port, stereo speakers, and dual SIM slots.
It houses a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core processor with Adreno 720 GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, Android 14 OS and a 4,500mAh battery with 125W TurboPower fast charging capability. It also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.
The USP of the new Motorola phone is its photography. It is touted to be the world's first Pantone-validated camera.
For the uninitiated, the New Jersey-based company is renowned for the Pantone Matching System (PMS). Top global printing and designer cloth companies use Pantone's standardised colour-matching system as reference for their products.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro luxe lavender colour variant.
Photo Credit: Motorola India
Here, the triple-camera module of Motorola's new phone is tuned with the Pantone system to capture clear photos with near-accurate skin tone and colour of the human face, flowers and other objects in the photo frame.
Even the display of the Edge 50 Pro is Pantone-validated.
"Pantone SkinTone Validated assures that what you capture with the camera, or see on the display, truly represents the vast authentic spectrum of human skin tones," the company said.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro moon light colour variant.
Photo Credit: Motorola India
It boasts a 50MP main camera (with f/1.4 aperture, OIS: Optical Image stabilisation, Quad Pixel Technology) with a 13MP 120-degree ultra-wide autofocus camera (with f/2.3, macro option) and a 10MP 3X telephoto camera (with 50x hybrid zoom) with LED flash on the back.
It also features a 50MP autofocus front camera with f/1.9 aperture, and Quad Pixel technology.
The company is offering the device in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (with 65W charger) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (with 120W charger)-- for Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively. It will be available in three colours--Luxe Lavender, Black Beauty and Moon Light with pearl finish-- on Flipkart and authorised retailers from April 9 onwards in India.
For a limited time, the company is offering discounts via partner bank cards and bonus exchange deals on the new Edge 50 Pro for up to Rs 4,000
