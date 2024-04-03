Motorola unveils Edge 50 Pro with Pantone-validated camera system in India

Motorola on Wednesday (April 3) hosted a global product launch event to unveil the Edge 50 Pro in Delhi.

The premium Motorola phone flaunts a 6.7-inch 1.5K (2712 x 1220p) pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and supports up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. The company has incorporated Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield to protect the display. It also comes with an IP68 water-and-dust resistant rating. It can survive accidental drops in water for up to 1.5 meters (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, type-c port, stereo speakers, and dual SIM slots.

It houses a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core processor with Adreno 720 GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, Android 14 OS and a 4,500mAh battery with 125W TurboPower fast charging capability. It also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.