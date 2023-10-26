Motorola's concept foldable phone can transform into slap-on smart bracelet

In the 1990s, pioneer Motorola revolutionised the telecommunication industry with the first mobile phone. But, over the years, has lost the battle against Apple and Samsung in terms of unit shipments. It even got acquired by Google, and then later resold to Lenovo. However, it hasn't lost any fire in its belly and keeps churning out path-breaking phones.

After bringing a retro flip phone in a modern avatar --Razr series-- with a foldable display, Motorola has showcased a new innovative concept phone with an adaptive bendable smartphone display.