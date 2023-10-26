Motorola's concept foldable phone can transform into slap-on smart bracelet

In the 1990s, pioneer Motorola revolutionised the telecommunication industry with the first mobile phone. But, over the years, has lost the battle against Apple and Samsung in terms of unit shipments. It even got acquired by Google, and then later resold to Lenovo. However, it hasn't lost any fire in its belly and keeps churning out path-breaking phones.
After bringing a retro flip phone in a modern avatar --Razr series-- with a foldable display, Motorola has showcased a new innovative concept phone with an adaptive bendable smartphone display.
As you can see from the cover photo, Motorola's new phone has the most flexible display. It can bend smoothly as if it is made of a malleable dough material.
Motorola's concept phone with 'Adaptive pOLED display'
Motorola
Aptly called 'Adaptive display', it can bend in a tent position, as we see in hybrid computers, to get selfies or attend video conference hands-free.
And, it can even transform into to slap-on smart bracelet. With a sturdy back panel, it can be wrapped around the wrist with ease and stay put with a firm grip.
Motorola's concept phone with 'Adaptive pOLED display'
Motorola
It features a Plastic Organic Light Emitting Diode (pOLED), a variant of OLED display made from plastic substrate instead of glass material.
When laid flat, the device supports a 6.9-inch display and runs like any other Android smartphone.
In the upright position, it can be adjusted into a self-standing position, running a more compact form of full Android on a 4.6-inch display. This can be used for hands-free video calling.
Motorola's concept phone with 'Adaptive pOLED display'
Motorola
Though there is no official word on when this concept phone will turn into reality and land in the hands of consumers, the adaptive foldable display is truly an innovative tech with a lot of use cases. It brings a lot of freshness to the foldable phone category, which has remained the same for almost half a decade.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech