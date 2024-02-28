MWC 2024: Samsung showcases concept smartphone with rollable display

South Korean technology major Samsung played a critical role in bringing commercial foldable phones to the market.

While rivals are playing the catch-up game, Samsung's Display division is working on a new form factor that can allow users to bend the phone onto the wrist and wear it like a watch.

Now, Samsung showcased a concept phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona.

Called the 'Cling Band with OLED' concept phone, it can turn backwards and work as slap-on smart bracelet.