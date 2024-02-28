MWC 2024: Samsung showcases concept smartphone with rollable display

South Korean technology major Samsung played a critical role in bringing commercial foldable phones to the market.
While rivals are playing the catch-up game, Samsung's Display division is working on a new form factor that can allow users to bend the phone onto the wrist and wear it like a watch.
Now, Samsung showcased a concept phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona.
Called the 'Cling Band with OLED' concept phone, it can turn backwards and work as slap-on smart bracelet.
Samsung concept devices displayed at MWC 2024 event in Barcelona.
Photo Credit: Samsung Display
Besides the flexible display, Samsung has managed to devise a rollable frame, which kind of takes inspiration from the Pangolin. The company has also ensured the battery and other components remain intact when rolled over the wrist.
This breakthrough smartphone innovation looks promising, but Samsung will take its own time to further test the durability of the rollable display, metal frame, and other critical components of the phone, to ensure it can serve the customer for several years.
Even Motorola has showcased a similar concept phone with a rollable display. It comes with an 'Adaptive display' and can bend in a tent position, as we see in hybrid computers, to get selfies or attend video conference hands-free.
Motorola's concept phone with Adaptive Display.
It can even transform into to slap-on smart bracelet. With a sturdy back panel, it can be wrapped around the wrist with ease and stay put with a firm grip.
Motorola's concept phone with Adaptive Display.
As of now, there is no official word on when Motorola plans to bring the new smartphone with a rollable display to the market.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
(Published 28 February 2024, 14:30 IST)