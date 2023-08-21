New security vulnerabilities detected on Chrome, warns CERT-In

Though Chrome is infamous for hogging too much memory in the system, the user-friendly interface and features make it hard for millions of people to replace the browser.
With so many people using Chrome, cybercriminals try their best to find vulnerabilities in the Google browser to sneak into potential victims' systems to steal financial and personal details.
In the latest instance, a new security vulnerability has been detected, warned the state-run Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on its official website.
"Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to bypass security restrictions, execute arbitrary code, disclose sensitive information, and cause denial of Service (DoS) condition on the targeted system," CERT-in noted.
Google too has acknowledged the issue and has released a new update to the Chrome browser.
The company has refrained from revealing key details of 26 vulnerabilities so that cyber criminals don misuse the loophole and it can offer extra time for Chrome users to update the browser and protect their system.
Chrome users are advised to update their browser to the latest version to 116.0.5845.96 for Mac and Linux and 116.0.5845.96/.97 for Windows PC version.
Also, Google has rewarded the security researchers of the Google Project Zero team and independent cyber experts for their contribution to early detection of vulnerabilities. The prize money ranges from $30,000 to $500 for individual researchers.
