New security vulnerabilities detected on Chrome, warns CERT-In

Though Chrome is infamous for hogging too much memory in the system, the user-friendly interface and features make it hard for millions of people to replace the browser.

With so many people using Chrome, cybercriminals try their best to find vulnerabilities in the Google browser to sneak into potential victims' systems to steal financial and personal details.

In the latest instance, a new security vulnerability has been detected, warned the state-run Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on its official website.

"Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to bypass security restrictions, execute arbitrary code, disclose sensitive information, and cause denial of Service (DoS) condition on the targeted system," CERT-in noted.

Google too has acknowledged the issue and has released a new update to the Chrome browser.