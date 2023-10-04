Nothing Inc's first-ever exclusive service centre opens in Bengaluru

It's been barely two years since Nothing Inc made a foray into the consumer electronics industry.
Since July 2021, the London-based technology company has launched just eight products and it has grown into a big brand globally.
From the very beginning, Carl Pei-led company has shown great interest in India, the world's fastest and second-biggest smartphone market. The company's first product Phone(1) was locally assembled at a supply partner's unit in Tamil Nadu and even the second generation model was produced in the same plant.
Now, Nothing Inc is taking another big stride in India by opening the company's first-ever exclusive customer care service centre in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India.
“India is a strategic market for Nothing, and our customer base is growing across the country. We not only want to offer great products, and iconic design but we also aim to offer state-of-the-art service centers that overhaul customer experience. Launch of a dedicated service center in Bangalore is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our Nothing customers offering elevated after-sales service and customer engagement,” said Manu Sharma, GM, and VP, of Nothing India.
If things go as planned, the company hopes to open at least four more, one each in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata by the end of 2023. And, in the following year in 2024, it has set a target of reaching 20 centres and 35 by 2025.
Nothing's first-ever service centre is located in Indiranagar, one of the poshest locale of Bengaluru. Shop #383, 2nd Floor, above GKB Opticals, 100-feet Indiranagar, Bangalore-560038.
Here are key aspects of Nothing Inc's exclusive customer care centre:
--Customers can just walk into the centre and depending on the issue, the device will be serviced in under two hours (There is a queue code machine at the entrance, which churns on tickets for customers to ensure first come, first service)
-- If there is any serious issue and need more time to resolve it, the customer will be offered a standby phone
--If the device has any serious manufacturing defect and it has been less than seven days of purchase, the customer will be offered a free replacement
-- Also, at the Nothing service centre, customers can buy accessories such as chargers, cables and cases. It should be noted that there won't be any sale of products such as Ear series buds, Earstick, or Phones
-- On every second and fourth Saturday of the month, Nothing will conduct special technology workshops and also showcase the newest Nothing product launches.
-- And, another attraction of Nothing Inc's service centre is that it has an arcade gaming machine to kill time while their phone gets repaired.
