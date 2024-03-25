Nothing Phone (2a) review: Eye-catching design with decent performance

London-based emerging consumer electronics brand Nothing Inc. earlier in the month unveiled the new mid-range Phone (2a).

The company is offering the Phone (2a) in three options— 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- with prices starting at Rs 23,999 in India.

I spent a little over a week with Phone (2a) and here are my thoughts about Nothing's latest offering:

Design, build quality and display

The new Phone (2a) sports a familiar but unique trademark see-through design language of the previous smartphone iterations from the house of Nothing.

On the back, it has a transparent glass-like cover. You can see the internal components such as coils, flex cables, and the camera module with LED light, which by the way is encircled by an NFC (Near Field Communication) coil and three LED-based light strips.