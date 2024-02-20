Nothing Phone (2a) to come with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, confirms company

London-based Nothing Inc. earlier in the month confirmed to launch a new mid-range Phone(2a) series on March 5.

Now, in a bid to build curiosity among fans, the emerging consumer electronics brand has revealed that the device will be powered by a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset.

The octa-core MediaTek processor can peak CPU speed up to 2.8 GHz. And, it will come paired with up 12GB RAM. new RAM Booster technology, the physical memory can be expanded to 20GB RAM. This will come in handy in making the phone work faster in terms of app loading.

The new MediaTek silicon promises 18 per cent faster and 16 per cent more efficient in terms of battery compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset on Phone (1).