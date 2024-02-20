Nothing Phone (2a) to come with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, confirms company

London-based Nothing Inc. earlier in the month confirmed to launch a new mid-range Phone(2a) series on March 5.
Now, in a bid to build curiosity among fans, the emerging consumer electronics brand has revealed that the device will be powered by a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset.
The octa-core MediaTek processor can peak CPU speed up to 2.8 GHz. And, it will come paired with up 12GB RAM. new RAM Booster technology, the physical memory can be expanded to 20GB RAM. This will come in handy in making the phone work faster in terms of app loading.
The new MediaTek silicon promises 18 per cent faster and 16 per cent more efficient in terms of battery compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset on Phone (1).
Photo Credit: Nothing Inc.
Nothing Phone(2a): What we know so far
It is widely reported that the upcoming Phone(2a) will sport a see-through design language. And, it will support the LED-based Glyph interface we see in all the Nothing phones.
On the front, it may come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen and run Android 14-based NothingOS with up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a big 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging capability.
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a dual-camera module-- main 50MP camera + 50MP Ultra wide sensor with LED flash on the back. And, a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video chatting.
Nothing Phone(2a) teaser.
Photo Credit: Nothing Inc.
Nothing has confirmed that the new Phone(2a) is assembled in India. Even the previous premium Phone 2 and first-generation models too were locally produced.
Nothing Phone(2a) event is slated to kick off at 5:00 pm IST.
In a related development, Nothing Inc subsidiary CMF is also planning to bring two new products NeckBand Pro and Buds TWS earphones.
CMF Neckband Pro is expected to come with Active Noise Cancellation, but Buds may not have this.
