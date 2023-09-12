Nothing Phone(2) gets Glyph LED-based Zomato food order tracking feature

Nothing Inc on Tuesday (September 12) began rolling new Nothing OS update to the Phone(2) in India.
With the new update, Phone(2) owners will be able to track food ordered on Zomato without having to open the device's screen.
He/she can look at the Glyph LED interface on the back of the phone. As the rider picks up the food from the hotel and drives towards the destination, the light will move close to the end of the circuit, as seen in the screenshot below.
Here's how to activate Glyph LED tracking for Zomato app
Prerequisite: Ensure the Phone(2) is updated to the latest Nothing OS version.
Just go Settings >> System >> System Update
Step 1: Once updated to the latest OS version, navigate to Settings >> Glyph Interface > Glyph Progress>> turn on the Zomato app to enable the integration
Step 2: After turning on Glyph Progress for Zomato, you can order food. Then, use lights countdown to keep an eye on the arrival of the order
Besides Zomato, Uber cab service app too, supports this Glyph LED-based tracking feature.
In addition to the Glyph update, the latest Nothing OS update also brings the Compass widget, new UI to show when the device is in pocket mode and an improved 'OT Compatibility' toggle in Settings > Connected devices > Connection preferences.
Other features include increased Screen Recorder capture resolution.
Also, the company adjusted the animation speed of the keyboard popping up after opening the app drawer. The update also improves haptic feedback and NFC stability.
Furthermore, it will enhance Bluetooth connection stability in various scenarios. It also brings minor UI adjustments and minor bug fixes.
