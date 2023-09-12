Nothing Phone(2) gets Glyph LED-based Zomato food order tracking feature

Nothing Inc on Tuesday (September 12) began rolling new Nothing OS update to the Phone(2) in India.

With the new update, Phone(2) owners will be able to track food ordered on Zomato without having to open the device's screen.

He/she can look at the Glyph LED interface on the back of the phone. As the rider picks up the food from the hotel and drives towards the destination, the light will move close to the end of the circuit, as seen in the screenshot below.