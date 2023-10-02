CMF Buds Pro review: Impressive budget TWS earbuds

Performance

Inside, it comes with custom custom-developed dynamic boost bass driver and is backed by an N52-grade N Neodymium high-performance magnet to deliver crisp audio with less distortion. I tried all genres of music and even listened to podcasts, the overall experience was really good.

Also, with the Nothing X app, users can customize audio delivery to have that 'More Bass' option to listen to rock or heavy metal or even hip-hop genres for that matter. There is also Voice, Balanced, More Treble, and also personalisation option to custom adjust frequencies according to your taste.

Each earbud comes with three mics clear voice technology and a custom-developed algorithm (trained with two million noise models), which promises to deliver clear voice calls even in a buzzing atmosphere in the workplace or outdoors in a rush hour traffic situation.

The mics were able to pick up my voice pretty well and ensured the person on the other side of the call heard it clearly.

However, I was even more impressed with the hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature. It can reduce up to 45Db noise level and as advertised, it managed to deliver a great listening experience.

Also, it should be noted that earbuds come with two holes at the top of the stem, which combine with an advanced Wind Noise Reduction algorithm, to reduce wind interference to a great extent.

Given its low price tag, I did not expect Buds Pro to perform this well. Yes, sometimes high-pitched horns of vehicles on a busy day at Hebbal Flyover, get in, but in the rest of the journey, the engine noise of the bus is greatly reduced to have a pleasant ride to the office in the morning and while coming back to the home in the night. It is way better for some of the earphones in the range of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.

If you happen to own Nothing Phone, you can turn on Game Mode on CMF Buds Pro via Nothing X app. This will ensure there is less audio lagness, which is very important while playing battle royale gengre games.