October 2023: Top smartphones launching in India this month

In September, we saw the launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Moto G54, Realme Narzo 60x, and more.

In October, Google, Vivo, and others are slated to bring a new generation of Pixel phones, and V-series smartphones and probably we may finally see the long-awaited OnePlus Open foldable phone.

Google Pixel 8 series

The new devices are coming in two variants-- Pixel 8 (6.1-inch) and 8 Pro (6.7-inch) on October 4. They are said to feature the next-generation Tensor G3 chipset.

The new Pixel 8 Pro is said to boast a triple camera module-- 50MP + 64MP ultra-wide angle + 48MP telephoto lens with LED flash on the back and an 11MP front camera.

Whereas the Pixel 8 is said to come packed with a dual-camera module--50MP wide sensor + 12MP ultra-wide sensor-- with LED flash on the rear side.

Both devices are expected to come with an 11MP front camera for selfies and video chatting.

The regular Pixel 8 may come with a 4,485mAh battery and the Pixel 8 Pro is said to feature a 4,950mAh battery.

Vivo V29

Google Pixel 8 series, Vivo is also launching a new phone V29 on the same date October 4. It is expected to come with premium build quality.

It is said to feature 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2800 x 1260 pixels) curved AMOLED screen, support 120Hz refresh rate 120Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, Adreno 642L GPU, Android 13-based Funtouch 13 OS, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, 4,600mAh battery, dual-camera module--50MP+2MP with LED flash on the back, and a 50MP front camera.

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open was expected to launch in August, and it was later rumored that it may come in September, but now, the latest report indicates it may finally see the light of day this month on October 19.

It is expected to feature a 6.3-inch screen on the cover panel, and inside, when unfurled, it can spread up to 7.8-inch widescreen.

Add to that, it is said to boast a new-age sturdy hinge that can hold the two display panels and promises to handle open and fold operations several times a day and ensure the device serves the customer for several years.

Other notable aspects of the upcoming foldable phone include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It may come with 12GB RAM, 256GB (and more) storage, a big battery, and support fast charging too.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Rumours are rife that Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE) in October. It is said to feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, support 120Hz refresh rate, and may come with a 4,500mAh battery, a triple-camera module--50MP (with OIS: optical image stabilisation) + 8MP + 12MP telephoto camera with LED flash on the back and a 10MP camera on the front.

In India, it may come with an Exynos 2200 octa-core processor in the S23 FE unit headed to India, and for other markets such as the US, the device may come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series Gen 1.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.