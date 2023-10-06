One Celebration: OnePlus announces festive offers on phones, wearables, TVs and more

It's the time of the year when technology majors and e-commerce players start their annual festive sale campaigns in India.

Starting things off, OnePlus has announced the seasonal 'One Celebration' promotional sale campaign.

Starting Saturday (October 7), the company will be offering lucrative discounts and exchange deals on premium phones, Nord series mid-range handsets, smart wearables and smart TVs in India.

Here are the top deals on OnePlus products in the offing:

Premium OnePlus phones

--Prospective buyers of the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Marble Odyssey can claim Rs 3000 instant bank discount, a special price coupon of Rs 4,000 from Saturday. Also, he/she also stands to win the OnePlus Buds Z2 until stocks last.

--On the OnePlus 11R, customers can claim a Rs 2,000 bank discount and special price coupon discount of Rs 3,000 starting on October 7 on Amazon for Prime members and during the Great Indian Sale, it can be availed by all.

--Amazon Prime customers who go for the OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G are eligible for Rs 1,000 instant bank discount and complementary Buds Z2 earbuds free. Red Cable Club (RCC) members can avail of additional discounts via exchange coupons and get Rs 2000 off on purchases of the latest OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red. And, regular customers are entitled to get Rs 3000 discount via an exchange deal from October 8 onwards.

Must read | OnePlus 11 5G: Long-term review

OnePlus Nord series devices

-- OnePlus Nord 3 buyers can claim a Rs 3000 instant bank discount along with a special price coupon of Rs 2,000 from Saturday. Also, he/she also stands to win Nord Buds 2r until stocks last. The company will host a similar sale the next day October 8 too.

-- Customers who go for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 can avail Rs 2000 instant bank discount and a special price coupon discount of Rs 2,000 INR from October 7 onwards.

-- On OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, customers can avail Rs 1,500 instant bank discount and a special price coupon discount of Rs 1,000 INR from October 7 onwards.

Must read | OnePlus Nord 3 5G review: Solid performer

-- Also, customers can purchase Nord Watch with 50 per cent discount on OnePlus online along with purchases of Nord CE3 and Nord 3 from October 7 onwards.

OnePlus tablets

-- Customers who pre-order OnePlus Pad Go are entitled to get a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount from October 12 onwards. Furthermore, they are also entitled to get OnePlus Pad Go Folio Cover worth Rs 1,399 free as a pre-order benefit.

Must read | OnePlus 11R review: All-rounder phone

--If the customers go for the premium OnePlus Pad, they can claim a Rs 3,000 instant bank discount from October 7. Customers can also avail an additional temporary price discount of Rs 2,500. And, if you happen to RCC member, you can gain benefits up to Rs 2000 on the purchase of OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go on the OnePlus online store.

OnePlus audio products

-- Customers purchasing the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can avail an Rs 1,000 discount from October 7 onwards. Additionally, customers can also avail of No-cost EMI for up to 6 months. Customers can also avail a temporary price discount of Rs 3000.

--If you want to get the OnePlus Buds Z2, you can claim Rs 500 instant bank discount. Additionally, OnePlus is offering an extra temporary price discount of Rs 1000 from October 7 onwards.

--Customers purchasing the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z2 ANC can avail Rs 200 instant bank discount and further claim a temporary price discount of Rs 300 from October 7 onwards.

Must read | OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC review: Really good pair of neckband earphones



OnePlus Nord Watch

-- Customers who plan to buy the OnePlus Nord Watch can claim a Rs 1,000 discount in addition to an instant bank discount of Rs 500 from October 7.

OnePlus TVs

-- Those planning to buy OnePlus TV 55 U1S or 65 U1S can benefit from instant bank discounts of up to 10 per cent on Flipkart and worth Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively.

--Customers purchasing the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro, and 50 Y1S Pro can claim Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 instant bank discount, respectively.

--Customers purchasing the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro can avail Rs 3,000 instant bank discount.

-- And, those planning to buy OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro are eligible for Rs 5000 instant bank discount. Furthermore, RCC members can claim benefits up to Rs 5000 upon purchase of the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro on OnePlus store.

-- And, there are also similar discounts on other OnePlus TVs such as 32 Y1S Edge, 43 Y1S Edge, 32 Y1S, 43 Y1S, and more.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech