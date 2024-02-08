OnePlus 12 5G review: Incremental, but meaningful upgrade

OnePlus recently launched OnePlus 12, the company's first premium phone of the year in India.

It has powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 silicon, promising faster performance, improved thermal dissipation with a large Vapour Chamber, and longer battery life.

I used the OnePlus 12 for a little over a week and here are my thoughts on the latest OnePlus flagship phone.

Design, build quality, and display

OnePlus 12 retains the predecessor's design elements. It has a beautiful curved display on the front. On the back, it has a large unique camera module. This time, the company has engraved just 'H' as the Hasselblad branding. The previous iteration had the full name written on it, which kind of ruined the minimalistic look.

The rest of the rear side has a sparkling shiny panel with a matte finish. Our review unit is Silky Black. It's almost impossible to stain the phone's back panel with fingerprint smudges. Kudos to the OnPlus engineers. The company also offers Emerald Green and it is even better. It has a gorgeous marble stone-like finish. Currently, there is no rival brand that can make such good looks as the beautiful OnePlus 12 green model.