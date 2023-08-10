OnePlus 8, 9 series with green line issue to get free screen replacement

For almost two years, several OnePlus consumers, particularly those owning OnePlus 8 and 9 series models, have been complaining about the green line issue.

Without any physical or water damage, OnePlus devices at random times began showing an unmovable green line, sometimes two bands in parallel from top to bottom on the display ruining the user experience.

And, when the customers used to go to the service, they were asked to pay for the display replacement. It should be noted that screen panels are one of the most expensive components of the phones and depending on the model, it can range anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 17,000.

Owing to the high price, many have been using the device without getting them repaired and have been venting their anger on social media platforms.

Now, the company has finally answered the prayers and has announced free screen replacement for select OnePlus 8 and 9 models at authorised stores in India.

And, if the customer wants to get a new phone in exchange for select OnePlus 8 and 9 series models, OnePlus is ready to offer a lucrative discount voucher worth a fair percentage of the old device value