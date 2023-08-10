OnePlus 8, 9 series with green line issue to get free screen replacement

For almost two years, several OnePlus consumers, particularly those owning OnePlus 8 and 9 series models, have been complaining about the green line issue.
Without any physical or water damage, OnePlus devices at random times began showing an unmovable green line, sometimes two bands in parallel from top to bottom on the display ruining the user experience.
And, when the customers used to go to the service, they were asked to pay for the display replacement. It should be noted that screen panels are one of the most expensive components of the phones and depending on the model, it can range anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 17,000.
Owing to the high price, many have been using the device without getting them repaired and have been venting their anger on social media platforms.
Now, the company has finally answered the prayers and has announced free screen replacement for select OnePlus 8 and 9 models at authorised stores in India.
And, if the customer wants to get a new phone in exchange for select OnePlus 8 and 9 series models, OnePlus is ready to offer a lucrative discount voucher worth a fair percentage of the old device value
"We realize that this issue has caused a great deal of inconvenience to the affected users, and we apologize for it. In line with our unwavering commitment, we encourage users to visit the nearest OnePlus service centre for device diagnosis, and we will provide free screen replacement for all devices affected by the situation. On select OnePlus 8 and 9 Series devices, we are also offering a voucher that will provide the user with a fair percentage of the device value to upgrade to a new OnePlus device. In light of the current situation, we are also offering a lifetime screen warranty on all affected devices. Thank you for your understanding and support"OnePlus Spokesperson
It should be noted that not just OnePlus, but other branded phones from Samsung, Oppo, Realme, and several others around the world.
The issue is particularly reported in devices with AMOLED-based screens and experts opine that the problem may be caused by defective display connectors.
Fortunately for OnePlus device owners, the company is taking care of screen replacement. This is a really great move by OnePlus and this will surely help build a more loyal userbase, particularly in price-sensitive markets like India.
Other brands can take a cue from OnePlus and start offering fair compensation to their smartphone customers.
