OnePlus announces Diwali sale offers in India

Last month, OnePlus kicked off the One Celebration festive sale ahead of Dasara (Dussehra) in India.

Now, the consumer electronics major has launched another edition of the festive sale campaign ahead of Deepavali (Diwali) and is offering lucrative deals on its wide range of devices from smartphones to accessories and smart TVs.

Premium OnePlus phones

-- OnePlus is offering Rs 5000 discount on the OnePlus Open foldable phone. Also, customers can also claim an additional Rs 5,000 bonus discount via exchange deals on select phones.

--Like in the Dasara festival, OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Marble Odyssey are available with a Rs 3000 instant bank discount and a special price coupon of Rs 4,000.