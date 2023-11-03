OnePlus announces Diwali sale offers in India

Last month, OnePlus kicked off the One Celebration festive sale ahead of Dasara (Dussehra) in India.
Now, the consumer electronics major has launched another edition of the festive sale campaign ahead of Deepavali (Diwali) and is offering lucrative deals on its wide range of devices from smartphones to accessories and smart TVs.
Premium OnePlus phones
-- OnePlus is offering Rs 5000 discount on the OnePlus Open foldable phone. Also, customers can also claim an additional Rs 5,000 bonus discount via exchange deals on select phones.
--Like in the Dasara festival, OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Marble Odyssey are available with a Rs 3000 instant bank discount and a special price coupon of Rs 4,000.
--On the OnePlus 11R and 11R Solar Red 5G, customers can claim a Rs 2,000 bank discount.
-- Those who are planning to buy OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and OnePlus 10T 5G can avail Rs 5000 Instant Bank Discounts and special price coupons of Rs 14,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.
--Customers purchasing the OnePlus 10R 5G can avail a Rs 3000 Instant Bank Discount and a special price coupon of Rs 7,000.
The aforementioned Offers on OnePlus premium phones are valid till November 10 on ICICI card and OneCard only.
OnePlus Nord series devices
-- OnePlus Nord 3 customers can claim a Rs 3000 instant bank discount along with a extra special price coupon of Rs 3,000.
-- One OnePlus Nord CE 3, prospective customers can avail Rs 2000 instant bank discount and a special price coupon discount of Rs 2,500.
-- Those who are planning to get OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite or CE 2 Lite, he/she can avail Rs 1,500 instant ICICI bank discount.
OnePlus tablets
-- On OnePlus Pad, customers are entitled to get Rs 3,000 instant bank discount, along with an extra (temporary) price discount of Rs 2,500 on the 12 GB + 256 GB Variant and a temporary price discount of Rs 1,500 on the 8 GB + 126 GB variant.
-- The company is offering a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount on OnePlus Pad Go
-- For Red Cable Members, OnePlus is offering Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go at OnePlus store.
OnePlus audio devices
-- OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is available to customers at a special price of Rs 9,999 from November 3-10. On November 11 and 12, the same earphones will be available for Rs 8,999.
-- OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available at a special price of Rs 3999 up to November 12.
-- OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will be available for Rs 1,599 between November 3-10. if you wait longer, the same device can be bought for Rs 1,499 between November 11-12.
OnePlus One Celebration offers big discounts on wide range of products.
Photo Credit: OnePlus
--OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC in the Grand Green color will be available for Rs 1,599 till November 12.
-- Between November 3 to 10, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 can be bought for Rs 2,599
--OnePlus Nord Buds 2r will be available for Rs 1,899 between November 3 to 10.
-- From November 3 to 10, OnePlus Nord Wired can be purchased for Rs 649.
OnePlus smart TVs
--Those who plan to buy OnePlus TV 55 U1S or 65 U1S are entitled to claim instant bank discounts of up to 10 per cent on Flipkart worth Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively.
--On OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro, and 50 Y1S Pro, the company is offering Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 instant bank discount, respectively.
-- Customers planning to buy OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro are eligible for Rs 5,000 instant bank discount. Furthermore, RCC members can claim benefits up to Rs 5000 upon purchase of the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro on OnePlus store.
-- And, there are also similar discounts on other OnePlus TVs such as 32 Y1S Edge, 43 Y1S Edge, 32 Y1S, 43 Y1S and other OnePlus TVs.
