OnePlus brings new Maestro Red Cable Club tier with more benefits

OnePlus Red Cable Club(RCC) members get several exclusive benefits in the form of gifts and discounts on select products.

Now, the company has announced a new membership tier Maestro with more lucrative gift vouchers.

Loyal fans with three premium OnePlus devices or who own the latest OnePlus Open device linked to their RCC account, are entitled to enter Maestro members' Club.

They stand to enjoy the highest value of offers across audio and IOT products and earn additional RedCoins regularly. Also, earn invites to special curated OnePlus events along with other exclusive benefits.

Furthermore, RCC members get complimentary six months of Spotify Premium for first-time subscribers on the users’ linked device.

Add to that, RCC members can claim an additional 10 per cent discount up to Rs 1000 while dining out and using the Swiggy Dineout app for payment. However, this applies to RCC members with OnePlus 6 Series and above (excluding Nord devices).

And, RCC members using Uber can activate the OnePlus Red Cable Club profile through the RCC platform and enjoy benefits such as 25 per cent off upto Rs 50 voucher.

Ongoing One Celebration festive season sale on OnePlus store, the company is offering lucrative deals and discounts on a wide range of OnePlus, Nord series and even smart TVs too.