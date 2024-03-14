OnePlus Buds 3 review: Cost-effective TWS earphones

Besides smartphones, OnePlus is doing well in the earphones segment. Within a short period, the Buds Pro series has managed to build a good reputation in the premium segment in India.

With the latest Buds 3 series, the company is targeting the budget Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones category. Design-wise, it takes inspiration from the Pro series, but does it live up to the expectations? Let's check it out.

Design and build quality

As noted earlier, the new OnePlus Buds 3 looks similar to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. It flaunts an in-ear design with a smooth pebble stone-inspired finish.

This is a metallic grey review unit. It looks great in the sunlight. The company also offers Buds 3 in splendid blue.

Each earbud features a tiny strip of touch sensor at the top with a matte finish and the rest below has a glossy stem. The company pre-fits good quality medium-sized silicone tips. They fit perfectly on my ears

[Note: In the retail box, customers will have a couple more pairs of ear tips in big and small sizes.]