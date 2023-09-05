OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC review: Really good pair of neckband earphones

Recently, OnePlus released the much-awaited Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) earphones in India.

The new neckband earphones cost Rs 2,299 and promise flagship-level noise-cancellation capability and long battery life. Does it deliver? Here are my thoughts on the latest offering from OnePlus.

Design and build quality

It has an ergonomic design and sits comfortably on the shoulders. It weighs less than 30g, which barely registers any weight on the neck. During the entire review period (more than a week of usage), there was no irritation as such.

But, I have to note that the build quality of the OnePlus neckband earphones is really good. The wires have a line-like texture and also, can feel the premium quality of silicone used in it. Also, the two elongated nodes that house battery cells are soft and sturdy.

Furthermore, the earphones come with an IP55 rating, meaning they can sustain sweat during heavy workouts at the gym or while jogging in the park. And, also can survive moderate rain too. Maybe that's why the company is so confidently offering the earphones with an open Type-C port for charging. There is no provision for any flap to close the port's mouth.