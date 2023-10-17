OnePlus clarifies why new foldable phone will come with pre-loaded apps

OnePlus is all geared up to launch the company's first-ever foldable phone OnePlus Open later this week on October 19 in India.

The upcoming OnePlus Open is said to boast several patented technology. One among them include gapless hinge tech that ensure there is less scope for dust creep inside the device. Also, the hinge and the foldable display have undergone strenuous sturdy test for open and close operations, to ensure the device serves the owner for several years.

Now, the company has revealed that the OnePlus Open will come pre-install with third-party apps. This statement may evoke strong reactions from pure Android enthusiasts, but it should be noted that OnePlus as valid reason.