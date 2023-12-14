OnePlus Community Sale goes live in India

To mark the company's 10th anniversary, OnePlus is hosting promotional 'Community Sale' in India.
It is offering lucrative deals on premium smart TVs, and phones such as the OnePlus Open, OnePlus 11, and 11R series, and mid-range models such as OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE3, and even the OnePlus Pad Go and many more.
OnePlus premium phones
OnePlus Open: The company is offering Rs 5,000 instant discount. And, there additional Rs 2,000 extra off on top, if the customer plans to trade in their old device for the new OnePlus Open.
Customers planning to get OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R (review) devices are eligible to get instant bank discounts worth Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.
OnePlus Open foldale phone.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Add to that, those who buy OnePlus 11, get a special price coupon worth Rs 4,000.
On the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro devices, the company is offering an instant bank discount worth Rs 5,000. And, on the OnePlus 10R, customers are entitled to get a Rs 3,000 discount.
OnePlus Nord series
On OnePlus Nord 3(review), the company is offering an instant bank discount worth Rs 3,000. And, on OnePlus Nord CE 3(review) and CE 3 Lite(review), customers are entitled to get a Rs 1,500 discount.
Furthermore, consumers can also avail a special price coupon worth Rs 4,000 and Rs 1,000 on the purchase of Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 Lite, respectively.
OnePlus Smart TVs
The company is offering Rs 5000 off on OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro and an additional Rs 5,000 discount can be availed on select bank cards.
Instant bank discounts are available on Amazon, OnePlus online store and authorised retail chains till December 17 on ICICI Bank, and OneCard transactions. The Citi Bank discounts are applicable exclusively on OnePlus online store and offline stores till December 15. This covers all the aforementioned devices.
OnePlus audio devices
On OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000. It is available only through ICICI Bank and OneCard transactions.
Customers can also claim a Rs 3,000 discount on OnePlus Buds Pro 2 on Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra till December 18.
On the OnePlus Buds Z2, customers can claim Rs 1, 000 discount on Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. Consumers with ICICI bank or OneCard debit/credit card, are entitled to get an additional instant bank discount of Rs 500 on Amazon Flipkart, OnePlus e-shop, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience stores, and select partner stores
Those planning to get OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 can avail of a special discount of Rs 500 and an instant bank discount worth Rs 150 with major bank discounts.
On Nord Buds 2r (triple blue colour), OnePlus is offering a discount of Rs 400. And, on Nord Buds 2, the company is offering Rs 500 off.
If the consumer plans to get Nord Wired earphones, they get a Rs 150 discount and Rs 700 off on the purchase of Nord Buds on Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.