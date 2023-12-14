OnePlus Community Sale goes live in India

OnePlus Smart TVs

The company is offering Rs 5000 off on OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro and an additional Rs 5,000 discount can be availed on select bank cards.

Instant bank discounts are available on Amazon, OnePlus online store and authorised retail chains till December 17 on ICICI Bank, and OneCard transactions. The Citi Bank discounts are applicable exclusively on OnePlus online store and offline stores till December 15. This covers all the aforementioned devices.

OnePlus audio devices

On OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000. It is available only through ICICI Bank and OneCard transactions.

Customers can also claim a Rs 3,000 discount on OnePlus Buds Pro 2 on Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra till December 18.

On the OnePlus Buds Z2, customers can claim Rs 1, 000 discount on Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. Consumers with ICICI bank or OneCard debit/credit card, are entitled to get an additional instant bank discount of Rs 500 on Amazon Flipkart, OnePlus e-shop, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience stores, and select partner stores