OnePlus may bring affordable 'Pad Go' Android tablet soon

After launching the premium Android tablet OnePlus Pad, the popular smartphone maker is reportedly planning to bring a more affordable tablet for the masses in India.

Android Authority citing a reliable tipster who goes by the moniker @1NormalUsername, has reported that OnePlus is ready 'Pad Go' edition tablet.

@1NormalUsername is known for his pretty accurate prediction related to OnePlus products and now, has found an early reference to an unannounced 'Pad Go' edition tablet on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification website.

The product under the 'OPD2304 and OPD2305' model numbers was registered just two week ago on August 16 on the BIS webpage and only now, it has come to light. The OnePlus Go Pad variant number- OPD2304 is the same as the one, which was earlier spotted on the OnePlus community and disappeared soon after the word got out in the media.

Two models indicate that the company may bring Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE/5G cellular variants.

With the emergence of a second reference of the OnePlus Pad Go device, it is widely reported that OnePlus is all but ready to bring the affordable tablet at least first in India.

The company has been giving great importance to India, as it has a good competing market share in the premium segment, giving a stiff challenge to Samsung and Apple. Also, with the Nord series, it is managing to consolidate more share in the mid-range (Rs 18,000 and above) category, eating away the share of Xiaomi and Realme.

With the OnePlus Pad Go series, OnePlus will be competing with Samsung's Galaxy A series and mid-range and affordable tablets offered by Xiaomi, Motorola, and Realme.

