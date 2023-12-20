OnePlus most popular Android phone brand on Amazon India in 2023

In perfect tribute to the 10th anniversary, OnePlus, earlier this year in October, launched the OnePlus Open, the company's first-ever foldable phone in India.
The new OnePlus Open is a well-made foldable phone and comes with several patented technology and this helped the company to reduce key components required to make foldable phones to under 70 compared to more than 100 components required in a similar class of rival branded handsets.
Now, as the year comes to an end, Amazon has announced that OnePlus was the most searched brand name among Android phone buyers in India in 2023.
The e-commerce company revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G emerged to be the best-selling smartphone by volume across all price segments. And, the OnePlus 11R 5G was best selling phone in the Rs 30,000 (& more) premium price segment.
The mid-range OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite comes with a solid configuration. It has a visually appealing design language and the build quality is good too.
As far as the OnePlus 11R is concerned, it checks all the key aspects such as a premium build, a remarkable camera and excels in fast and efficient performance.
Both the Nord CE 3 Lite and 11R perform great in terms of battery life and the super fast charging is a really good value addition of over-all user experience.
Even the OnePlus Open received a good response on the launch day October 23. It was the highest-sold foldable smartphone on open sale day across Amazon and Reliance Digital in India for the year.
“Since its inception in India, OnePlus as a brand has always had the best interests of its community at the core of everything we do. Similarly, our longstanding engagement with Amazon is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-tier technology to our wider user community in India. We believe that our shared values and consumer-centric approach made this engagement a resounding success, and continues to do so. Here's to a decade more of forging new frontiers, embracing challenges and fostering limitless potential together," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus.
