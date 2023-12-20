OnePlus most popular Android phone brand on Amazon India in 2023

In perfect tribute to the 10th anniversary, OnePlus, earlier this year in October, launched the OnePlus Open, the company's first-ever foldable phone in India.

The new OnePlus Open is a well-made foldable phone and comes with several patented technology and this helped the company to reduce key components required to make foldable phones to under 70 compared to more than 100 components required in a similar class of rival branded handsets.

Now, as the year comes to an end, Amazon has announced that OnePlus was the most searched brand name among Android phone buyers in India in 2023.

The e-commerce company revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G emerged to be the best-selling smartphone by volume across all price segments. And, the OnePlus 11R 5G was best selling phone in the Rs 30,000 (& more) premium price segment.

The mid-range OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite comes with a solid configuration. It has a visually appealing design language and the build quality is good too.