OnePlus Nord CE 4 review: Jam-packed with features that matter

The new Nord CE 4 runs Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 software. It comes pre-loaded with a handful of third-party apps and its proprietary apps. They don't eat too much into storage space. Users can install hundreds of new apps and also store thousands of images and videos captured by the camera without any worry of running out of storage space any time soon.

Also, the device comes with a microSD card slot option. But, if the user has inserted two SIMs, he/she has to let go of the secondary SIM to get extra storage space.

The company has confirmed to offer a minimum of three years of Android OS updates up to 2027 and an additional year of software security support up to 2028.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 houses a 5,500mAh battery, the biggest for any Nord phone to date. Also, it is the second OnePlus phone to have such a big cell. OnePlus 12R, which was launched earlier this year has the same capacity.

The Nord CE 4 consistently deliver two full days of battery life under normal usage. Besides the day-to-day tasks such as web browsing and replying emails and messages, I watched a few episodes of a TV series and played a session (around 20 minutes) of gaming on the OnePlus device.

Even if one goes overboard like binge-watching an entire season of a TV series, the device will still be able to easily last a full day.

Also, thanks to the 100W charger, the owner does not have to fret over the device dying out in the office. The company is offering it free of cost with the retail box.

It can charge the device from zero to 50 per cent in under 15 minutes and can reach 100 per cent mark within 30 minutes.

It should noted that the Nord CE 4 boasts Battery Health Engine technology. It ensures the device's power-carrying capacity of the battery stays strong for more than four years of battery charging cycles.

Also, it will monitor your phone charging behaviour and accordingly change the charging speed. For instance, if the phone notices the user leaves it plugged to charging point for several hour throughout the night, it will slow the charging speed. But, the device will ensure the charging reaches 100 per cent or 80 per cent (if this option is selected by the user) capacity just before it gets disconnected in the morning.

If the user don't keep the phone charge