OnePlus Open foldable phone launching in India soon, confirms official teaser

After months of speculations, OnePlus is all geared up to launch the company's first-evern foldable phone soon.

OnePlus India poster the official teaser on platform X (formerly Twitter) with a message--'A true OnePlus experience awaits. Opening Soon.' The phrase gives away the hint the rumours were right. The upcoming phone is most likely to called 'OnePlus Open'. Even when OnePlus teased Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5, it has used similar cheeky play of words. It said 'We OPEN when others FOLD'.

Now, with the official teaser, the company is most likely to launch the device by the end of October.

OnePlus Fold: Here's what we know so far

The new OnePlus Fold is expected to feature 6.3-inch screen on the cover panel, and inside, when the screen is opened, it can stretch wide up to 8-inch.

The phone is expected to come with a sturdy hinge to hold the two display panels, which promises to serve the customer for several years. Also, there won't be any gap open at the back of the hinge, when the phone is closed. This way, it protects the internal components from at least dust.