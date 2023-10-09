OnePlus Open foldable phone launching in India soon, confirms official teaser

After months of speculations, OnePlus is all geared up to launch the company's first-evern foldable phone soon.
OnePlus India poster the official teaser on platform X (formerly Twitter) with a message--'A true OnePlus experience awaits. Opening Soon.' The phrase gives away the hint the rumours were right. The upcoming phone is most likely to called 'OnePlus Open'. Even when OnePlus teased Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5, it has used similar cheeky play of words. It said 'We OPEN when others FOLD'.
Now, with the official teaser, the company is most likely to launch the device by the end of October.
OnePlus Fold: Here's what we know so far
The new OnePlus Fold is expected to feature 6.3-inch screen on the cover panel, and inside, when the screen is opened, it can stretch wide up to 8-inch.
The phone is expected to come with a sturdy hinge to hold the two display panels, which promises to serve the customer for several years. Also, there won't be any gap open at the back of the hinge, when the phone is closed. This way, it protects the internal components from at least dust.
The foldable phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It may come with 12GB RAM, 256GB (and more) storage, a 4,800 battery, and comes with 67W fast charging support.
It is said to boast a triple-camera module--48MP + 48MP ultra-wide lens + 64MP telephoto lens backed by LiDAR(Light Detection and Ranging) sensor and LED flash on the back. It will also have two selfie cameras-- one 32MP sensor on the cover panel and another 20MP sensor on a wide display inside.
It should be noted that OnePlus Open is jointly developed by OnePlus and Oppo. The latter will also launch the same phone but with a different name, most probably Oppo Find N3 series. And, the OnePlus Open is expected to run on OxygenOS and the Oppo device will have ColorOS.
