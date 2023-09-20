OnePlus Open foldable phone may launch in October

OnePlus was first speculated to launch its first foldable phone in August. The company even teased that they are ready to bring the new premium phone to challenge Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5, but it never materialised.

Now, OnePlus' American division at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 event, has confirmed to showcase the company's first-ever foldable phone soon.

Reliable tipster, who goes by the moniker Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) on the X (formerly Twitter) platform has claimed that the OnePlus foldable phone will finally see the light of the day on October 19.

The new device touted to be called OnePlus Open, is expected to come with premium build quality.

OnePlus Open: Here's what we know so far about the upcoming device

OnePlus Open is expected to sport a standard 6.3-inch screen on the cover panel, and inside, when the screen is opened, it can spread up to 7.8-inch widescreen.

Furthermore, the company is said to have given prominence to the durability of the device. It is expected to feature a sturdy hinge to hold the two display panels and has undergone rigorous tests to handle open and fold operations several times a day and ensure the device serves the customer for several years.

Like the current flagship phone OnePlus 11, the new OnePlus Open is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It features 12GB RAM, 256GB (and more) storage, a big battery, and comes with fast charging support.

Camera details are yet to be ascertained; it won't be long before OnePlus strategically releases teasers revealing key features to build curiosity among fans about the upcoming device.