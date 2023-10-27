OnePlus Open goes on sale in India

Last week, OnePlus unveiled the company's first-ever foldable phone OnePlus Open. Now, the premium mobile is now available for purchase in India.

OnePlus Open is priced at Rs 1,39,999 on OnePlus stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital outlets and authorised retail stores. Customers can avail of special benefits such as Rs 5,000 extra discount via exchange deals on select devices.

With the ICICI bank card, consumers can claim an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 and users can also avail of an Accidental Damage Protection Plan at 50 per cent off.

Also, OnePlus will be hosting pop-up stores in nine cities next week from November 3 to 14 in Bengaluru (Phoenix Market City), Delhi (Select City Walk), Gurgaon (One Horizon Centre), Noida(DLF Mall of India), Mumbai (High Street Phoenix ), Chennai(Phoenix Market City), Hyderabad(Nexus Hyderabad Mall), Pune(Phoenix Market City), and Ahmedabad(Ahmedabad One Mall).