OnePlus Open goes on sale in India

Last week, OnePlus unveiled the company's first-ever foldable phone OnePlus Open. Now, the premium mobile is now available for purchase in India.
OnePlus Open is priced at Rs 1,39,999 on OnePlus stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital outlets and authorised retail stores. Customers can avail of special benefits such as Rs 5,000 extra discount via exchange deals on select devices.
With the ICICI bank card, consumers can claim an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 and users can also avail of an Accidental Damage Protection Plan at 50 per cent off.
Also, OnePlus will be hosting pop-up stores in nine cities next week from November 3 to 14 in Bengaluru (Phoenix Market City), Delhi (Select City Walk), Gurgaon (One Horizon Centre), Noida(DLF Mall of India), Mumbai (High Street Phoenix ), Chennai(Phoenix Market City), Hyderabad(Nexus Hyderabad Mall), Pune(Phoenix Market City), and Ahmedabad(Ahmedabad One Mall).
OnePlus Open colour variants--Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The new OnePlus Open features a 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and is protected by Corning's Ceramic Guard.
Inside, it features a wide 7.82-inch 2K flexi-fluid AMOLED LPTO 3.0 screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and supports up to 2,800 nits peak brightness. It is protected by a triple-layered shield including ultra-thin glass protective guard.
OnePlus Open boasts a newly designed hinge and the foldable display is sturdy. The latter doesn’t show any discernible crease in the middle like we see in conventional foldable phones.
OnePlus has used several patented technologies to reduce the number of components required to just 69 parts, compared to the 100 plus components typically required for standard folding hinge designs.
The new flagship phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB storage (UFS 4.0), and runs Android 13.2-based OxygenOS. It is specially optimised to deliver a seamless user experience on a foldable phone. It houses a 4,805mAh battery and support 67W charging speed.
OnePlus Open.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Open comes packed with a Hasselblad triple-camera module with--48MP (with LYTIA-T808 sensor, Dual-layer Transistor Pixel technology, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 48MP Ultra Wide sensor, and a 64MP Telephoto lens (OIS) with LED flash on the back.
On the cover display, it will feature 32MP, and inside, it will house a 20MP sensor.
