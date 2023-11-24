OnePlus Open Review: Great start to foldable phone journey

Last month, OnePlus launched the company's first-ever foldable phone OnePlus Open in India.

The new OnePlus Open looks great visually, but is it sturdy and able to deliver the seamless user experience we expect from an ultra-premium device? Let's check it out.

Design, build quality and display

Once you get your hands on the OnePlus Open, you can instantly feel how good the build quality is and also how light the device is. It weighs just 239 gm.

It has premium metallic rails with beautiful curvaceous corners around the screen. The hinge that holds the two panels so closely and stable too. There is hardly any space around the hinge for the dust to creep inside. Even on the other side too, when closed, the display panels tightly hold their place. You need two hands to open and use it. This is a clear sign of how solid the phone's build quality is.