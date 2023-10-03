OnePlus to launch new foldable phone, co-developed by Oppo

It's been two years since OnePlus formally announced to jointly work with Oppo to build new smartphones and software. Though, the plan to use the same OS for both brands was shelved at the last minute in 2022, will soon launch a new foldable phone.

Pete Lau, who leads both Oppo and OnePlus, confirmed that the new foldable phone will have the same design language but launch with a different name.

"This folding phone is jointly developed by the OPPO team and the OnePlus team. Because we want to create a synergy and bring the best of the two teams together. Both teams have accumulated strong experience, and this folding phone will have a different go-to-market strategy in different regions so that more users will be able to have their hands on this device," Pete Lau said.

As per the latest reports, the upcoming foldable phone will be called as OnePlus Open and the Oppo may call it the Find N3.

The new device will have the most advanced sturdy hinge and also come with several patented technology. While Oppo has already launched two foldable phones already, the new phone will have at least 31 fewer components and is yet to be 37 per cent more durable than previous iteration Find N2 series.

OnePlus already offered a sneak on the OnePlus Fold through the Unbox Therapy YouTube channel. It has a really big cover screen compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 series and even the inner foldable display panel will be even bigger.