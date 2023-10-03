OnePlus to launch new foldable phone, co-developed by Oppo

It's been two years since OnePlus formally announced to jointly work with Oppo to build new smartphones and software. Though, the plan to use the same OS for both brands was shelved at the last minute in 2022, will soon launch a new foldable phone.
Pete Lau, who leads both Oppo and OnePlus, confirmed that the new foldable phone will have the same design language but launch with a different name.
"This folding phone is jointly developed by the OPPO team and the OnePlus team. Because we want to create a synergy and bring the best of the two teams together. Both teams have accumulated strong experience, and this folding phone will have a different go-to-market strategy in different regions so that more users will be able to have their hands on this device," Pete Lau said.
As per the latest reports, the upcoming foldable phone will be called as OnePlus Open and the Oppo may call it the Find N3.
The new device will have the most advanced sturdy hinge and also come with several patented technology. While Oppo has already launched two foldable phones already, the new phone will have at least 31 fewer components and is yet to be 37 per cent more durable than previous iteration Find N2 series.
OnePlus already offered a sneak on the OnePlus Fold through the Unbox Therapy YouTube channel. It has a really big cover screen compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 series and even the inner foldable display panel will be even bigger.
However, the big circular camera module was covered, but the phone was very similar to the phone which made headlines in India. Indian Bollywood actor was seen holding the yet-to-be-launched OnePlus foldable phone in Mumbai.
The company has confirmed that the new foldable phone will feature the alert slider, which is a trademark of all the premium OnePlus phones.
OnePlus Open: Here's what we know so far
OnePlus Open is expected to sport a 6.3-inch screen on the cover panel, and inside, when the screen is opened, it can open up to 8-inch widescreen.
As noted earlier, it will come with a sturdy hinge to hold the two display panels, which promises to serve the customer for several years.
The foldable phone is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It features 12GB RAM, 256GB (and more) storage, a 4,800 battery, and comes with 67W fast charging support.
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it is expected to come with a triple-camera module--48MP + 48MP ultra-wide lens + 64MP telephoto lens backed by LiDAR(Light Detection and Ranging) sensor and LED flash on the back. It will also have two selfie cameras-- one 32MP sensor on the cover panel and another 20MP sensor on a wide display inside.
OnePlus Open is expected to run OxygenOS, whereas the Oppo Find N3 is said to feature ColorOS. However, there is no whether the software will be based on Android 13 or the soon-to-be-released Android 14 series.
It is widely reported that the OnePlus Open may be released in the US, India, Europe, and other select global regions. Whereas the Oppo Find N3 series is expected to be exclusive to China.
OnePlus Open is expected to launch on October 19.
