OnePlus Pad Go review: Perfect Android tablet to have at home

Last month, OnePlus launched the new Pad Go edition, an affordable variant of the premium OnePlus Pad in India.

The company is offering the device in three variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only), 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi+ LTE) and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + LTE) - with prices starting at Rs 19,999.

I have been using the OnePlus Pad Go for more than two weeks and here are my thoughts on the latest Android tablet.

Design, build quality, and display

The new Pad Go borrows the signature 'twin mint' dual-tone design elements of the original OnePlus Pad. At the top, the mint-green hued tablet houses the camera module and features a smooth glossy texture and the rest of the case has a matte finish. The latter does a fine job of repelling the fingerprint smudges. But, the top gets stained easily unless you get a cover case.