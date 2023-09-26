OnePlus reveals OxygenOS 14 features

As OnePlus rolls out the OxygenOS 14 Beta 2 to OnePlus 11, the company revealed key aspects of the upcoming software update.
OxygenOS 14: Key features you should know about the latest Android 14-based software
Performance boost
It is introducing proprietary feature dubbed as ‘Trinity Engine’. It is said to have six technologies which promise to make the device work faster, run efficiently and smoothly than before.
Device owners will see significant improvements in performance during multi-tasking, heavy tasking, and long-term usage.
“The core of Trinity Engine is CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, and ROM Vitalization, which intelligently allocates smartphone internal resources to achieve enhanced performance, extended battery life, and long-term smooth experience,” the company said.
With CPU vitalisation, the phone uses sophisticated computing power model to determine the best balance between enhanced performance and reduced power consumption to fit different scenarios, without affecting the performance.
With RAM vitalisation, the OxygenOS 14 will make phone work smoother 10 per cent better than before and also allow only most-used app to work in background for up to 72 hours.
And, with ROM vitalisation, the company is promising a fast and smooth experience on OnePlus devices even after 48 months of typical use.
Gaming experience
Furthermore, gaming on OnePlus will get better with OxygenOS 14, as it brings HyperRendering, HyperTouch, and HyperBoost to deliver smooth performance even on graphics-rich games and also ensure less lag-ness in terms of touch responses on the screen.
User privacy security
With the OxygenOS 14, OnePlus is also promising more robust security for user privacy and malware threats. It is coming with Device Security Engine 3.0, based on the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE). This feature ensures effective device security reinforcement to prevent malicious cracking and de-compilation attempts.
It is also bringing Auto Pixelate 2.0. With this feature, sensitive information such as contact details and numbers like credit cards, can now be automatically pixelated when sharing screenshots.
Furthermore, OxygenOS 14 is coming with a chip-level security encryption technology — Strong Box4 powered by a Built-in eSE (embedded Secure Element) security chip (inside OnePlus 11), which promises to offer security to passwords of third-party apps installed on the phone.
Refined User Interface
The new OxygenOS 14 is bringing Aquamorphic Design 2.0. It offers more customisation to liven up the Home Screen and Lock Screen. Also, to make the phone usage more engaging, it comes with intuitive interactions, animations, music, colour systems, and more.
The company is also taking a leaf out of Apple’s Dynamic Island feature of iPhone 14 Pro, 15 series. It is bringing Fluid Cloud feature. Whenever a phone receives a message, it will comes in animations such as bubbles, capsules, and panels in a naturally merging and flowing way on top of the screen.
Also, the colour scheme of the Home Screen dynamically change based on factors including time of the day, smartphone status, and content. For example, when the phone is charging, the battery status card will display a gradient animation, or when the user is working out, fitness data tracked on the phone will flow and change in colour.
The new OxygenOS 14 is also bring a creative feature Go Green AOD (Always-on-Display) feature. Based on credible new sources, it offers eco-friendly tips to reduce carbon footprint. Also, the new AOD theme will change based on the user’s daily step count, intuitively showing how more steps can lead to less CO2 and a better environment for the planet.
Productivity
The Notes feature gets new features to deliver better user experience by improving usability and providing intelligent editing capabilities on OxygenOS 14. It will support formatting options, including colours, underlines, strikethroughs, and dividers.
And, it will also offer text templates by combining font sizes, styles, and colours for paragraphs, dividers, and more.
List of OnePlus devices eligible for OxygenOS 14:
OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Nord 3 5G will get OxygenOS 14, but the company will first offer the public beta version to public developers in October to test the new features and then, later in the year, the final version will be delivered to all customers.
In November, the company has plans to roll out OxygenOS 14 Open Beta to OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord N30, OnePlus Nord 2T, andOnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. After taking feedback from public testers, it will release the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 by the end of December or early 2024.
