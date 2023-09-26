OnePlus reveals OxygenOS 14 features

As OnePlus rolls out the OxygenOS 14 Beta 2 to OnePlus 11, the company revealed key aspects of the upcoming software update.

OxygenOS 14: Key features you should know about the latest Android 14-based software

Performance boost

It is introducing proprietary feature dubbed as ‘Trinity Engine’. It is said to have six technologies which promise to make the device work faster, run efficiently and smoothly than before.

Device owners will see significant improvements in performance during multi-tasking, heavy tasking, and long-term usage.

“The core of Trinity Engine is CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, and ROM Vitalization, which intelligently allocates smartphone internal resources to achieve enhanced performance, extended battery life, and long-term smooth experience,” the company said.