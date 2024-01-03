OnePlus 'Smooth Beyond Belief’ event tickets now up for grabs

As promised, OnePlus has begun offering tickets for its upcoming global hardware event in New Delhi.
The company has scheduled 'Smooth Beyond Belief’ programme at Pragati Maidan, Delhi on January 23 at 7:30 pm IST.
The event tickets are available on OnePlus online store and Paytm Insider for Rs 599.
Besides getting the opportunity to get first-hand experience of holding the latest OnePlus 12 and 12R, attendees will also have the chance to meet tech pioneers, industry experts, and the OnePlus Community.
OnePlus 12: Key features you should know
As the device is already launched in China, key features of the OnePlus 12 are already in the public domain.
For the uninitiated, It sports a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ curved AMOLED display. It supports up to 4500 nits peak brightness, proprietary Display P1 chip and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It also comes with IP65 dust-and-water repellant rating.
Inside, it comes with 4nm class Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful processor to date. It will be backed by Adreno 750 GPU, 9140mm² VC heat dissipation support and the company is offering multiple configuration options-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 1TB storage and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage.
The global variant will run Android 14-based OxygenOS. It also comes with a big 5,400mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging capability and 50W wireless charging.
OnePlus 12 features Hasselblad camera system-- main 50MP (with Sony LYT-808 sensor, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 48MP ultra-wide (Sony IMX581 sensor, 3.5cm macro) + 64MP periscope telephoto (with 1/2-inch Omnivision OV64B) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it features a 32MP camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor.
OnePlus 12R: What we know so far
OnePlus 12R will sport a new LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) v4.0 display panel that promises a smoother refresh rate, and can deliver enhanced gaming experience, and faster and smoother browsing.
Also, as per the official teaser, OnePlus 12R is confirmed to come with 5,500mAh battery, a first for any OnePlus phone to date. Also, it will be available in two colours--cool blue and iron gray.
The cool blue variant comes in a glossy finish with a light, fresh colourway. Whereas the iron gray model will feature a matte finish. Both will feature premium metallic-rail.
