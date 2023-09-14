Home
OnePlus teaser hints at new tablet coming soon to India

The upcoming tablet understood to be 'OnePlus Pad Go' is expected to come in two variants-- Wi-Fi only and LTE + Wi-Fi.
Last Updated 14 September 2023

Earlier this month, a report emerged that OnePlus may launch an affordable Android tablet dubbed 'Pad Go' soon. The device was actually spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification website.

Now, to add credence to the speculation, OnePlus India's official handle on X(formerly Twitter) platform has teased a device hinting the device does exist and may come really soon to the subcontinent.

The teaser image reads-- 'What's work without a little play! Take a guess. #AllPlayAllDay Coming Soon'. And, the product silhouette in the background looks like a tablet, very similar to the premium OnePlus Pad, which has that distinctive circular camera module at the centre.

Previously, features of unreleased products used to get leaked to the media easily. But, this time, except for the name- OnePlus Pad Go, there is very little information about it. It is expected to come in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE versions.

We just have to wait a few more weeks to really know what OnePlus has in store for fans in India.

