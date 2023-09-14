OnePlus teaser hints at new tablet coming soon to India

Earlier this month, a report emerged that OnePlus may launch an affordable Android tablet dubbed 'Pad Go' soon. The device was actually spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification website.

Now, to add credence to the speculation, OnePlus India's official handle on X(formerly Twitter) platform has teased a device hinting the device does exist and may come really soon to the subcontinent.

The teaser image reads-- 'What's work without a little play! Take a guess. #AllPlayAllDay Coming Soon'. And, the product silhouette in the background looks like a tablet, very similar to the premium OnePlus Pad, which has that distinctive circular camera module at the centre.