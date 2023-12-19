OnePlus to host 'Smooth Beyond Belief' global event in New Delhi next month

Last week, OnePlus announced to host a global hardware event on January 23, 2024. But, it did not reveal the venue details.
It was widely speculated that the company might prefer India as the global launch pad for the OnePlus 12 and 12R series and now, it looks like, the rumours were right.
OnePlus' upcoming event 'Smooth Beyond Belief' will be held in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi next month.
The company has made arrangements to broadcast the programme online for the fans around to world to catch live action. In India, OnePlus is offering tickets for fans to attend the event in person.
Interested people can book early-bird seats on PayTM Insider and OnePlus online website. Furthermore, RCC (Red Cable Community) members can purchase the tickets at a 50 percent discount OnePlus website. The ticket booking window will open on January 3, 2024.
OnePlus fans will get to experience the new OnePlus 12, 12R and other products first-hand at demo zones. Also, they will get goodies too. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks.
OnePlus global hardware event teaser.
Credit:OnePlus
OnePlus 12: Key features you should know
OnePlus 12 features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ curved AMOLED display. It supports up to 4500 nits peak brightness, propreitary Display P1 chip and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It also comes with IP65 dust-and water repellant rating.
Under-the-hood, it comes with a 4nm class Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful processor to date. It will be backed by Adreno 750 GPU, 9140mm² VC heat dissipation support and the company is offering multiple configuration options-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 1TB storage, and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage.
It will come with a triple-camera module with Hasselblad system-- 50MP (with Sony LYT-808 sensor, f/1.6, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 48MP ultra-wide (1/2-inch Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2, 3.5cm macro) + 64MP periscope telephoto (with 1/2-inch Omnivision OV64B, f/2.6, OIS, 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, up to 120x digital zoom) with LED flash. And on the front, it will feature a 32MP camera (with Sony IMX615 sensor, ƒ/2.4).
The global variant will run Android 14-based OxygenOS. It also comes with a big 5,400mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging capability and 50W wireless charging.
Whereas the OnePlus 12R is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 series chipset and come with upgrades in terms of camera, and display compared to the predecessor.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.