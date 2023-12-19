OnePlus to host 'Smooth Beyond Belief' global event in New Delhi next month

Last week, OnePlus announced to host a global hardware event on January 23, 2024. But, it did not reveal the venue details.

It was widely speculated that the company might prefer India as the global launch pad for the OnePlus 12 and 12R series and now, it looks like, the rumours were right.

OnePlus' upcoming event 'Smooth Beyond Belief' will be held in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi next month.

The company has made arrangements to broadcast the programme online for the fans around to world to catch live action. In India, OnePlus is offering tickets for fans to attend the event in person.

Interested people can book early-bird seats on PayTM Insider and OnePlus online website. Furthermore, RCC (Red Cable Community) members can purchase the tickets at a 50 percent discount OnePlus website. The ticket booking window will open on January 3, 2024.

OnePlus fans will get to experience the new OnePlus 12, 12R and other products first-hand at demo zones. Also, they will get goodies too. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks.