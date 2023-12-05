OnePlus unveils Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered OnePlus 12

A day after celebrating the company's 10th year anniversary, OnePlus on Tuesday (December 5) launched the new premium OnePlus 12 series in Beijing
The new OnePlus 12 features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ curved AMOLED display. It support up to 4500 nits peak brightness, propreitary Display P1 chip and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It is also comes with IP65 dust-and water repellant rating
OnePlus 12's white variant flaunts smooth ceramic glass texture and the green features emerald glass-like feel and has sandy river bank-like pattern in between. There is also black colour model, which is said to have silk glass technology.
Inside, it houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful processor to date. It is a 4nm class 64-bit octa-core Kryo silicon and can clock peak CPU speed up to 3.3GHz. The new CPU promises 30 per cent performance improvement and 20 per cent improved power efficiency, compared to the previous generation chipset.
The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 comes paired with Adreno 750 GPU, 9140mm² VC heat dissipation support and the company is offering multiple configuration options-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 1TB storage and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage.
In China, OnePlus will run on Android 14-based ColorOS software. The international model will be offered with OxygenOS.
It also comes with a big 5,400mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging capability and 50W wireless charging.
OnePlus 12.
Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus 12 boastsHasselblad camera system-- main 50MP (with 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 sensor, f/1.6, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 48MP ultra-wide (1/2-inch Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2, 3.5cm macro) + 64MP periscope telephoto (with 1/2-inch Omnivision OV64B, f/2.6, OIS, 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, up to 120x digital zoom) with LED flash on the back. It supports up to 8k 24 fps (frames per second) video recording.
On the front, it features a 32MP camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor, ƒ/2.4 and supports up to 4k at 30 fps video recording.
The company is offering OnePlus 12 in four configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 1 TB storage and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage for-- ¥4299 yuan (around Rs 50,705), ¥4,799 yuan (approx. Rs 56,602), ¥5299 yuan (roughly Rs 62,500) and ¥5799 yuan (around Rs 68,397), respectively.
The company is expected to launch the global variant of the OnePlus 12 in early 2024. As per the latest reports, it is most likely to be introduced on January 23 in India.
