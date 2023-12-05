OnePlus unveils Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered OnePlus 12

A day after celebrating the company's 10th year anniversary, OnePlus on Tuesday (December 5) launched the new premium OnePlus 12 series in Beijing

The new OnePlus 12 features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ curved AMOLED display. It support up to 4500 nits peak brightness, propreitary Display P1 chip and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It is also comes with IP65 dust-and water repellant rating

OnePlus 12's white variant flaunts smooth ceramic glass texture and the green features emerald glass-like feel and has sandy river bank-like pattern in between. There is also black colour model, which is said to have silk glass technology.

Inside, it houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful processor to date. It is a 4nm class 64-bit octa-core Kryo silicon and can clock peak CPU speed up to 3.3GHz. The new CPU promises 30 per cent performance improvement and 20 per cent improved power efficiency, compared to the previous generation chipset.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 comes paired with Adreno 750 GPU, 9140mm² VC heat dissipation support and the company is offering multiple configuration options-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, 16GB RAM + 1TB storage and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage.